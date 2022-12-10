‘NCIS,‘ ‘Smallville’ & ‘Angel’ TV Director Was 76 – The Hamden Journal

Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76.

In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer.

“I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting, and smiling through it. He was famous for his infectious laugh, his noisy ass sneeze, his wild sailor mouth on set, his incredible, thoughtful, creative, and brilliant mind…I could go on.”

Maddie said that the loss of her father has left a hole in her heart and he leaves behind his wife, a son and another daughter.

“We are at peace knowing he is no longer suffering, no longer in pain, no longer struggling. But it will never feel right, it will never feel normal,” she added. “He was ready to be with his beautiful parents, sisters, and brother, where I can guarantee he’s up there directing the shit out of everyone.”

O’Hara was best known for his work as a director on NCIS and its multiple spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. The artist is also credited as working on The Blacklist, Grimm, Rosewood, Legends, Magic City, Rizzoli & Isles, Nikita, Lie to Me, Doll House and Sons of Anarchy.

Other high-profile shows that O’Hara worked on include The Shield, Smallville, Heroes, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, JAG, Angel, The X-Files, Dark Angel, Martial Law, Star Trek: Voyager, Touched by an Angel, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman and Pacific Blue.

In the late ’70s and throughout the ’80s, O’Hara also took part in acting with appearances on Ryan’s Hope (1978), Mrs. Columbo (1979), CHiPs (1981), The Greatest American Hero (1980), Voyagers (1982), Naked Vengeance (1985) and The Devastator (1986).