NCAA Wrestling Championships round 2 results, team scores from Day 1

DETROIT, Mich. — Greetings from Little Caesars Arena, home of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Thursday is the first day of competition at the national tournament. There will be three rounds of wrestling spread across two sessions — the first round during the first session, then the second round and first-round wrestlebacks in the second session.

Iowa, the 2021 NCAA team champs, brought all 10 starters to Detroit this weekend and will be vying for a second consecutive national team title. In Session I, the Hawkeyes went 8-2 overall. In Session II, they went 8-2 again, and all 10 wrestlers advanced to Friday.

Iowa State brought 9 wrestlers and Northern Iowa brought 8, and both teams are competing for top-10 positioning.

In Session I, the Cyclones went 3-6 overall, then went 1-8 in Session II. Only four Cyclone wrestlers advanced to Friday, and all of them are in the wrestlebacks.

In Session I, the Panthers went 6-4 — 2-0 in pigtail matches, then 4-4 in first-round matches — then 3-5 in Session II. Six Northern Iowa wrestlers advanced to Friday.

The Register’s Cody Goodwin and Joe Cress are both in Detroit this week and will provide updates, commentary, photos, stories and analysis from the tournament.

Check back here early and often for results, match updates and what to watch and follow throughout the day.

Thursday’s schedule for the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Thursday’s schedule features two sessions:

Session I : 12 p.m., EST — first round

Session II: 7 p.m., EST — second round, first-round wrestlebacks

Session I can be viewed on ESPNU. Session II can be viewed on ESPN. Both sessions can also be streamed on ESPN3.

► How to watch and follow the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit

NCAA Wrestling Team Scores after Day One

1. Penn State, 27.5 (6 wrestlers on the front side, 3 in the wrestlebacks)

2. Arizona State, 22 (5, 2)

3. North Carolina State, 21.5 (4, 6)

4. Michigan, 21 (7, 2)

5. Iowa, 20.5 (6, 4)

6. Northern Iowa, 15

Story continues

T7. Nebraska, 14.5

T7. Virginia Tech, 14.5

T9. Cornell, 14

T9. Oregon State, 14

Matchups and results for Iowa Hawkeye Wrestlers

Drake Ayala, 125 pounds

First Round : 12-9 loss to #20 Fabian Gutierrez (UT-Chattanooga)

Wrestlebacks : 7-1 over #29 Joe Manchio (Columbia)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #14 Jakob Camacho (NC State)

Austin DeSanto, 133 pounds

First Round : 19-3 technical fall over #28 Sidney Flores (Air Force)

Second Round : 5-2 over #12 Micky Phillippi (Pittsburgh)

Quarterfinals: vs. #4 Korbin Myers (Virginia Tech)

Jaydin Eierman, 141 pounds

First Round : 11-4 win over #31 Wilfredo Gil (Franklin & Marshall)

Second Round : 4-2 (SV) loss to #15 Kizhan Clarke (North Carolina)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #17 Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State)

Max Murin, 149 pounds

First Round : Winner by fall over #25 Corbyn Munson (Central Michigan)

Second Round : 8-4 over #9 Kaden Gfeller (Oklahoma State)

Quarterfinals: vs. #1 Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell)

Kaleb Young, 157 pounds

Alex Marinelli, 165 pounds

First Round : 7-2 over #30 Evan Barczak (Drexel)

Second Round : 8-2 over #19 Justin McCoy (Virginia)

Quarterfinals: vs. #6 Cameron Amine (Michigan)

Michael Kemerer, 174 pounds

First Round : 4-0 over #28 Benjamin Pasiuk (Army West Point)

Second Round : 9-4 over #12 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State)

Quarterfinals: vs. #4 Hayden Hidlay (NC State)

Abe Assad, 184 pounds

First Round : 6-3 loss to #15 Hunter Bolen (Virginia Tech)

Wrestlebacks : 9-3 over #31 AJ Burkhart (Lehigh)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #16 Dakota Geer (Oklahoma State)

Jacob Warner, 197 pounds

First Round : 8-0 over #27 Alan Clothier (Northern Colorado)

Second Round : 3-1 over #11 Thomas Penola (Purdue)

Quarterfinals: vs. #3 Eric Schultz (Nebraska)

Tony Cassioppi, 285 pounds

First Round : 4-0 over #30 Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma)

Second Round : 12-3 over #14 Luke Luffman (Illinois)

Quarterfinals: vs. #6 Jordan Wood (Lehigh)

► How Iowa’s Max Murin became a hard-nosed, easy-going All-American contender

Matchups and results for Iowa State Cyclone Wrestlers

Kysen Terukina, 125 pounds

Kysen Terukina finishes 0-2.

Ramazan Attasaouv, 133 pounds

Ramazan Attasaouv finishes 0-2.

Ian Parker, 141 pounds

First Round : 13-5 loss to #20 Parker Filius (Purdue)

Wrestlebacks : 6-1 over #29 Connor McGonagle (Lehigh)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #19 Chad Red (Nebraska)

Jarrett Degen, 149 pounds

Jarrett Degen finishes 0-2.

David Carr, 157 pounds

First Round : 21-6 technical fall over #33 Derek Holschlag (Northern Iowa)

Second Round : 2-1 (TB1) loss to #17 Hunter Willits (Oregon State)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #31 Wyatt Sheets (Oklahoma State)

Joel Devine, 174 pounds

Joel Devine finishes 0-2.

Marcus Coleman, 184 pounds

First Round : 10-2 over #25 Michael Battista (Virginia)

Second Round : Loser by fall (SV) #9 Zach Braunagel (Illinois)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #23 Travis Stefanik (Princeton)

Yonger Bastida, 197 pounds

First Round : 3-2 over #23 Braxton Amos (Wisconsin)

Second Round : 1-0 loss to #7 Rocky Elam (Missouri)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #25 Jaron Smith (Maryland)

Sam Schuyler, 285 pounds

Sam Schuyler finishes 0-2.

► Marcus Coleman hopes to honor his late grandfather with an All-American finish

Matchups and results for Northern Iowa Panther Wrestlers

Brody Teske, 125 pounds

First Round : 5-3 over #18 Noah Surtin (Missouri)

Second Round : 9-3 loss to #2 Vito Arujau (Cornell)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #16 Drew Hildebrandt (Penn State)

Kyle Biscoglia, 133 pounds

First Round : Winner by fall over #19 Brayden Palmer (UT-Chattanooga)

Second Round : 10-4 loss to #3 Michael McGee (Arizona State)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #20 Chance Rich (Cal-State Bakersfield)

Colin Realbuto, 149 pounds

First Round : 5-4 loss to #13 Beau Bartlett (Penn State)

Wrestlebacks : Winner by fall over #29 John Aceri (Buffalo)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #14 Josh Finesilver (Duke)

Derek Holschlag, 157 pounds

Pigtail : 10-4 win over #32 Jordan Slivka (Ohio)

First Round : 21-6 loss to #1 David Carr (Iowa State)

Wrestlebacks: 15-7 loss to #16 Brady Berge (Penn State)

Derek Holschlag finishes 1-2.

Austin Yant, 165 pounds

First Round : 6-3 loss to #18 Anthony Valencia (Arizona State)

Wrestlebacks : 6-2 over #31 Caleb Fish (Michigan State)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #16 Luke Wever (North Dakota State)

Lance Runyon, 174 pounds

First Round : Winner by fall over #15 Anthony Mantanona (Oklahoma)

Second Round : 8-5 loss to #2 Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #17 Nick Incontrera (Penn)

Parker Keckeisen, 184 pounds

First Round : 13-4 over #29 Christopher Weiler (Wisconsin)

Second Round : 9-3 over #13 Kyle Cochran (Maryland)

Quarterfinals: vs. #5 Bernie Truax (Cal Poly)

Tyrell Gordon, 285 pounds

Pigtail : 2-0 over #32 Matthew Cover (Princeton)

First Round : 25-10 loss to #1 Gable Steveson (Minnesota)

Wrestlebacks: 8-0 loss to #17 Trent Hillger (Wisconsin)

Tyrell Gordon finishes 1-2.

► Analysis: NCAA bracket breakdowns for Iowa, Iowa State, UNI wrestlers

Matchups and results for former Iowa high school wrestlers

Michael Blockhus, Minnesota, 149 pounds

First Round : 5-3 loss to #2 Tariq Wilson (North Carolina State)

Wrestlebacks : 5-1 loss to #15 Legend Lamer (Cal Poly)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #16 Willie McDougald (Oklahoma)

Cade DeVos, South Dakota State, 174 pounds

First Round : 9-2 over #21 Bailee O`Reilly (Minnesota)

Second Round : 9-4 loss to #5 Michael Kemerer (Iowa)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #11 Peyton Mocco (Missouri)

Max Lyon, Purdue, 184 pounds

First Round : 12-3 loss to #3 Trent Hidlay (North Carolina State)

Wrestleback Pigtail : 5-0 over #33 Jack Jessen (Northwestern)

Wrestlebacks : 6-4 over #14 Gavin Kane (North Carolina)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #13 Kyle Cochran (Maryland)

Tanner Sloan, South Dakota State, 197 pounds

First Round : 6-4 (OT) loss to #21 Gavin Hoffman (Ohio State)

Wrestlebacks : 5-0 over #28 Andrew Davison (Northwestern)

Wrestlebacks: vs. #11 Thomas Penola (Purdue)

NCAA Wrestling brackets, results, mat assignments, matchups

Full brackets, bout numbers, mat assignments, statistics and results can be found on Trackwrestling. Printable brackets can be found here.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: NCAA Wrestling Championships Day 1 session results, team scores