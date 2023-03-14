NCAA Tournament – Final Four and National Champion Predictions

Yahoo Sports college basketball experts Krysten Peek, Frank Schwab, and Nick Bromberg gives you their Final Four and National Champion picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

FRANK SCHWAB: It was a crazy season in college basketball, and that’s going to lead to a wide open NCAA tournament. And I’m here to give you my Final Four picks and my pick for the championship. We’re going to start in the South. I have Alabama, the Crimson Tide, the number one seed out there, but that’s the only number one seed I like to go to the Final Four. Moving to the East, I like Duke. Duke won the ACC Championship. They’re coming on strong late.

Going out to the West, I really like UConn. I thought they’re under seeded as a four. This team was really good early in the season, came on late. Give me UConn out there. In the Midwest, Texas, which is coming off an impressive Big 12 championship win. Tough draw out there, especially with Houston in that region, but I will take Texas. And then my championship pick, the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the first national championship in school history.

KRYSTEN PEEK: This is anything but a chalk year, and there should be plenty of upsets heading to the Final Four. Out of the East, the only number one team I’m taking to get to Houston is Alabama. They’re playing their best basketball right now and will be tough to beat. In the South, I’m taking number three Kansas State to advance. The Big 12 was the most competitive conference this year, and K State has the talent to make a big run.

Out of the West, I’m taking number three Gonzaga. Mark Few knows how to run a tournament team, and this year is full of experience led by Drew Timme. And out of the Midwest, watch out for number four Indiana. The guard, forward tandem of Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis is difficult to defend. Those are my Final Four picks, and for the championship I have the Alabama Crimson Tide winning their first title in school history.

NICK BROMBERG: This does not feel like a year where all four number one seeds make the men’s Final Four, but I think a couple do end up in Houston. I’m going to start with the hometown team. Houston is the betting favorite to win the Men’s National championship at plus 550 at BetMGM, and I think the Cougars advance to play in the Final Four in Houston.

The Midwest shapes up nicely for Houston, and I’m banking on Marcus Sasser being healthy enough by the Sweet 16 at the latest. Houston needs him for a Final Four run. Alabama should cruise through the South. They are in the top overall seed and have a very manageable path to the Final Four. Out East, I will take number two Marquette to continue its run and make the Final Four. The Golden Eagles have won nine straight games and will extend that run to 13 consecutive wins. And out West, I will take Gonzaga to get to the Final Four ahead of UCLA and Kansas as Drew Timme searches for a national title.

A Gonzaga versus Houston Final Four match-up feels too close to call and a stylistic contrast. And I think the winner of that game will ultimately lose to Alabama in the national title game.