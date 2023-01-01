NCAA rules Quincey McAdoo’s targeting call was wrong

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The NCAA ruled Thursday that Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo should not have been disqualified by Pac-12 officials for targeting during the second overtime period of Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl game against Kansas. Arkansas athletics Hunter Yurachek shared the news via Twitter on Thursday evening by posting a screenshot of an email from Steve Shaw, the NCAA Coordinator of Officials.

According to Shaw, the SEC requested a video review — which was sent into the SEC office by Arkansas — of the targeting call on McAdoo. “Based on this review, it has been determined that the action by #24 (McAdoo) was not Targeting and the player should not have been disqualified,” Shaw said. The ruling is beneficial for next season’s opening matchup against Western Carolina on Sept. 2, as McAdoo would have had to sit out the first half of that game to serve the remainder of the suspension. Though the ruling benefits next year’s team, the in-game ruling nearly cost this year’s squad the game. McAdoo stopped Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt when Arkansas held a 53-51 lead. Razorback players flooded the field, but were sent back to the sideline with a yellow flag on the ground.

Kansas converted the two-point try on the extra attempt to send the game into a third overtime, when the Hogs eventually emerged victorious. McAdoo was the only Arkansas player to be called for targeting this season. Following the game, Yurachek took to social media to voice his opinion on the Pac-12 officials.

Head coach Sam Pittman was asked after the game what he thought about the targeting call on McAdoo and he said he saw it, but didn’t comment further after he previously said, “I saw it, but I like my money,” in response to a question about another call in the game. Arkansas’ 55-53 triple overtime win over Kansas on Wednesday was its second straight bowl win under Pittman.