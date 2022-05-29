NCAA robbed Texas softball of special moment after advancing to CWS

Texas softball upset No. 4 Arkansas in game three of the super regionals on Saturday to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

This is the Longhorns first appearance in the Women’s College World Series since 2013. Mike White’s team is one of three unranked team to reach Oklahoma City this postseason.

It was a special moment for the entire program, as celebrations and happy tears quickly followed the final out of the game. However, there was an unfortunate mishap by the NCAA shortly after the game ended.

Texas catcher Mary Iakopo took to Twitter minutes after her team advanced to the Women’s College World Series to let the NCAA know that the Longhorns did not receive the hats or ticket punched sign that every other team received.

Iakopo demonstrated several examples of every other program who reached the Women’s College World Series posing with a hat and ticket punched sign.

Hailey Dolcini, Texas’ star pitcher, piggybacked off Iakopo’s post to voice her displeasure with the NCAA. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte caught wind of Dolcini’s tweet and quickly let her know that he has reached out to the NCAA to see what may have caused the mishap.

This was a once in a lifetime experience for many Texas players on the roster, and to have this moment diminished by the NCAA is unacceptable. The Longhorns will have a chip on their shoulder throughout the rest of the postseason, and their incredible run thus far deserves the proper recognition.

