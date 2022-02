ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

After eight years, Bose is out as the NFL’s coaching headset sponsor

One of the most conspicuous NFL sponsors is giving up its prominent placement during NFL broadcasts. Bose, which has its company name emblazoned on every coaching headset, will end that specific aspect of its NFL relationship after eight years, according to Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal. PFT has confirmed that the deal has reached [more]