NCAA basketball: 2022 NIT bracket revealed

The 2022 men’s NIT bracket was revealed a short time after the 2022 NCAA tournament field was released Sunday night.

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M were bubble teams entering the NCAA tournament field reveal. None of them made the tournament but they were named as the top seeds for the NIT a few hours later.

Dayton lost in the semifinals of the Atlantic-10 tournament while Oklahoma lost to Texas Tech in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament after beating No. 2 seed Baylor in the quarterfinals. Texas A&M made it to the title game of the SEC tournament and lost to Tennessee. Had A&M beaten the Volunteers it would have scored the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.

The NIT is a 32-team tournament that is played at the home arenas of the higher-seeded teams until the final two rounds. The winners of each of the four brackets head to Madison Square Garden in New York.

The first rounds are Tuesday and Wednesday while the second-round games are contested on March 19-20. The quarterfinals are March 22 and 23 while the semifinals at Madison Square Garden are on March 29. The NIT championship game is on March 31.

There are four seeded teams in each bracket. Those four teams are the home teams in the first round.

Top Left Bracket

1. Dayton vs. Toledo

4. Vanderbilt vs. Belmont

3. Florida vs. Iona

2. Xavier vs. Cleveland State

Bottom Left Bracket

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Missouri State

No. 4. Colorado vs. St. Bonaventure

No. 3 Mississippi State vs. Virginia

No. 2 North Texas vs. Texas State

Top Right Bracket

1. SMU vs. Nicholls State

4. Washington State vs. Santa Clara

3. St. Louis vs. Northern Iowa

2. BYU vs. Long Beach State

Bottom Right Bracket

No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State

No. 4 Utah State vs. Oregon

No. 3 VCU vs. Princeton

No. 2 Wake Forest vs. Towson