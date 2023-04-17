NC State star Diamond Johnson to enter transfer portal

Diamond Johnson missed the postseason for the Wolfpack last season while battling an ankle injury. (Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Diamond Johnson is entering the transfer portal.

The NC State star announced on social media Monday afternoon she will play her fourth season elsewhere next fall.

“Due to some unfortunate situations and after weeks of prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and find out where my journey takes me next,” she said in a statement, in part.

Johnson did not elaborate on the “unfortunate situations” or what led to her decision to transfer.

Johnson averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season with the Wolfpack while shooting 41% from the field. She played in just 22 games while dealing with a lengthy ankle injury, however, and did not play in the ACC tournament or NCAA tournament. NC State went 20-12 last season, but fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament to No. 10 Princeton on a 3-pointer in the final seconds. The Wolfpack went just 9-9 in ACC play after going 17-1 the year before.

Johnson, a Philadelphia native, transferred to NC State after spending her freshman season at Rutgers, where she put up a career-high 17.6 points per game.

Since Johnson transferred once already, she will need a waiver to play next season. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is the latest Wolfpack player to enter the portal. Camille Hobby has since committed to Illinois, and Jakia Brown-Turner opted to move to Maryland.

Johnson is the latest big name to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks. Virginia Tech star Ashley Owusu, Oregon star Sedona Prince (who signed with TCU), Stanford’s Lauren Betts and Louisville star Hailey Van Lith have all thrown their names into the portal, among others.