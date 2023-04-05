NC state Rep. Tricia Cotham switches to Republicans from Dems

A formerly Democratic North Carolina state representative joined the Republican Party on Wednesday, blasting her former allies for not being “inclusive” or “tolerant” of those with different views.

Tricia Cotham said during a press conference that Democrats in the Tar Heel State had abandoned their principles.

“What happened to the concept of a big tent party?” the Charlotte-area lawmaker told reporters. “What happened to these ideas that we’re inclusive, we’re tolerant, we’re so welcoming to everybody? No, you’re not.”

“The party wants to villainize anyone who has free thought, free judgment, has solutions and wants to get to work to better our state,” Cotham went on. “Not just sit in a meeting and have a workshop after a workshop, but really work with individuals to get things done.

“Because that is what real public servants do,” she added. “If you don’t do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside.”





State Rep. Tricia Cotham announced she was leaving the Democratic Party on Wednesday. AP

The move by Cotham gives Republicans 72 seats in North Carolina’s House of Representatives while Democrats were reduced to 48. By having 60% of the chamber’s seats, the state House GOP can more easily override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Just last week, Cotham and two other moderate Democrats skipped a key vote, allowing Republicans to override Cooper’s veto of a bill allowing the purchase of handguns without a permit.

State House Democratic Leader Robert Reives called on Cotham to resign Tuesday after reports began to emerge that she was leaving the party.

“Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety and civil rights,” Reives said in a statement. “The voters of House District 112 elected her to serve as that person and overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.”

“The appropriate action is for her to resign so that her constituents are fairly represented in the North Carolina House of Representatives,” he said.





Cotham’s former Democratic colleagues have called on her to resign. AP

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton and Mecklenburg County Democratic Party Chair Jane White also called for Cotham to step down, referring to her party switch as a “betrayal” and “deceit of the highest order.”

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley said he was “thrilled” to hear of Cotham’s party switch.

“This announcement continues to reflect that the Democratic Party is too radical for North Carolina,” he said in a statement. “The values of the Republican Party align with voters, and the People of Mecklenburg County should be proud to have her representation in Raleigh.”

US Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) also welcomed the switch, calling Cotham “a no-nonsense legislator who works hard to make a positive difference for all North Carolinians.”

Nevertheless, Cotham said Wednesday she would not “be pigeonholed” by her new affiliation.

“I am still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience,” she told reporters.

Cotham’s mother Pat currently serves on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners and is a member of the Democratic National Committee. Her father John once served as chair of the Mecklenburg Democratic Party.