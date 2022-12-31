NC State Radio Broadcaster Suspended After “Illegal Aliens” Remark – The Hamden Journal

Longtime North Carolina State play-by-play radio announcer Gary Hahn has been suspended indefinitely after an on-air remark about “illegal aliens” during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday.

Hahn made the comment during the team’s 16-12 loss to Maryland as he reported the score of the Sun Bowl. “Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6….” Hahn said. “That’s with 11:15 to go in the second quarter.”

Learfield Communications, the NC State broadcast rights holder, is Hahn’s employer and confirmed the suspension in a statement to ESPN.

“LEARFIELD has suspended Wolfpack Sports Network Play-by-Play announcer Gary Hahn from his agreement indefinitely following comments made during today’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl radio broadcast.”

The city of El Paso issued an emergency declaration earlier this month to address the increase in migrants crossing the southern border seeking asylum, citing dangerous winter weather and to expand available shelters. The Sun Bowl fanfest was canceled last week because the city of El Paso is using its convention center to house around 1,000 immigrants.

Hahn, known as the Voice of the Wolfpack, has been the radio announcer for NC State football and basketball games since 1990-91.

He was the North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020.

Prior to joining North Carolina State, Hahn worked as a sport reporter/anchor for NBC Radio Network in New York City and WLWI-TV in Indianapolis.