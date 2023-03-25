NC State basketball loses second player to NCAA transfer portal. Here’s who is leaving

N.C. State is seeing some basketball defections.

Forward Jack Clark on Friday became the second Wolfpack player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Forward Ebenezer Dowuona was the first to enter the portal on Thursday.

Clark is basically a “one-and-done” with the Pack, transferring to NCSU from La Salle before the 2022-23 season. The 6-8 graduate transfer averaged 9.0 points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds in 23 games.

Clark’s one season was disrupted by injuries. He said he suffered a groin tear in the Dec. 30 road game at Clemson, missing 10 games. He then crashed to the floor after a dunk in the home game against Wake Forest on Feb. 22, missing the next game.

Clark started 17 of his 23 games and averaged 27 minutes in playing time. He was fourth in steals with 39 despite missing 11 games but was not as dependable a 3-point shooter as Pack coach Kevin Keatts had hoped — Clark made 28 of 97 (28.9%).

Dowuona, a 6-11 junior, played in 30 games and had three starts, averaging 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds a game as a backup post player.