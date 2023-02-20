NC man Hunter Chase Nance accused of wanting to kill his date “for the thrill”

A North Carolina man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping his date who he planned to gruesomely kill “for the thrill,” before she escaped, according to sheriff officials.

Hunter Chase Nance, 24, was hit with numerous charges, including attempted murder, over the deranged scheme that he allegedly hatched after meeting the woman at a gas station last Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

After Nance and the victim exchanged phone numbers at the gas station, he picked her up later that day and brought her back to his home in the small city of China Grove. He then locked the door and allegedly launched at her with a knife, deputies said, according to WBTV.

The bloodied woman found a way to escape and was helped by first responders after neighbors saw her walking down the road, according to the outlet.

Once Nance was taken into custody, he allegedly admitted to police that he chose her randomly and wanted to murder her “for the thrill,” before mutilating her body and leaving it outside for cars to see, WBTV reported.





Mug shot of accused kidnapper Hunter Chase Nance. Nance told police that he picked his victim randomly. Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies reportedly said he also expressed interest in killing other people and cannibalism.

Nance was facing false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping charges, the TV station reported, but was then hit with the attempted murder charge Monday, authorities said.

The Rowan Sheriff’s Office said his bail is now $1.2 million and his first court appearance is Tuesday.

His next door neighbor was in shock over the grisly accusations.

“I mean obviously it could’ve ended up worse. Thank God the girl was strong enough to fight him off and get away,” resident Paula Fullbright told WBTV.

“Honestly, I’ve had thoughts go across my mind, ‘what if he tried to break in my house and get one of my daughters?’ That’s terrible that I even have that thought, I wish I hadn’t, but that is the reality of it right now.”