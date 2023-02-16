NBCUniversal Ups E! News Editor-In-Chief Tammy Filler And Creative And Development Exec Jamie Cutburth To EVPs In Advertising And Partnership Group, Jenny Depper To SVP Of E! News Digital

NBCUniversal has promoted Tammy Filler and Jamie Cutburth to the position of EVP in the advertising and partnership group and upped Jenny Depper to SVP of E! News Digital.

Filler had been editor-in-chief of E! News and Cutburth had been an SVP of creative and development in the ad and partnership group. Depper, who joined the company in 2017, has been leading digital efforts for the NBCU Syndication Studios and many of its shows.

The promotions, which were relayed internally in a memo from Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios & E! News, follow a restructuring of senior ad sales staff earlier this month.

Here is Wilson’s full memo:

Hi all,

As we continue to evolve our organizational structure across Syndication and entertainment news, I am excited to share some leadership updates with you.

Tammy Filler, who since 2019 has so expertly led our E! News business as Editor-in-Chief, is taking on a new role within NBCU’s Advertising & Partnerships business, as Executive Vice President of the new Content and Talent Partnerships team. Tammy will now oversee advertising strategies and sponsorship across the wider company portfolio and develop monetization opportunities around NBCU IP and talent.

While bittersweet for her E! family, this is an amazing and well-deserved new chapter for Tammy in

which she will utilize her immense talents on a broader scale – I couldn’t be prouder on her behalf!

In conjunction with Tammy’s transition, I am thrilled to share that Jenny Depper has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, E! News Digital. Since joining the company in 2017, Jenny has done an outstanding job of leading digital efforts for Syndication Studios and properties including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Karamo, The Steve Wilkos Show, Maury Povich, and Jerry Springer. At E! News Digital, Jenny will now oversee strategy, audience & monetization and content development across the business.

The growth of E!’s digital footprint has been truly impressive, and Jenny is the perfect leader to help guide and cultivate the direction of the business moving forward. Jenny has also left big shoes to fill in her Syndication Studios role and we are actively searching for her replacement.

Please join me in congratulating Jenny on her new role and wishing Tammy all the best as she transitions (not too far!) over to her next adventure.

As I’ve said before, we are creating a center of excellence for entertainment news at NBCU, and I am so

excited for the future of our brands. The foundation that we continue to build here is a testament to all

of you, and I am so thankful for everyone’s dedication, hard work and support.

Thank you,

Tracie