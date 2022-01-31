NBCUniversal Promotes Valari Dobson Staab To Chairman Of Local Division – The Hamden Journal

Valari Staab has been promoted to chairman of NBCUniversal Local, becoming the first executive to hold the title.

Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, announced the move. Staab, a broadcast TV veteran, joined NBCU in 2011 to head the company’s station group. Along the way, she had added oversight of Telemundo stations and regional sports networks to her portfolio.

Her areas of oversight will not change as part of the promotion and it is not part of any wider exec reshuffling. Staab had most recently been president of NBCU Local.

In keeping with the larger strategy of NBCU, streaming has become a key area of focus for Staab. Earlier this month, NBC stations announced the launch of their streaming news channels on Peacock, the company’s two-year-old service. Telemundo stations in several markets are preparing to launch their own streaming news channels later this year. And, in a closely watched rollout given the rapidly evolving economics of sports rights, the RSNs are also planning to launch direct-to-consumer offerings later this year.

Staab also oversaw the launch of NBCLX, a digital and TV offering aimed at viewers who don’t tune in local stations via traditional means; and NBC Spot On, an advanced video advertising business for local and regional connected TV and OTT advertisers.

“Valari is an outstanding, innovative leader with a proven track record of success,” said Lazarus. “She has transformed our local business and is a valuable part of the NBCU management team.”

Prior to NBCU, Staab held several management posts at the ABC Owned Television Stations and also in marketing and research for KPRC in Houston and KLTV in Tyler, TX.