NBCUniversal Cuts Programming Flow To Hulu, Re-Routing ‘Saturday Night Live’ And Other Shows To Peacock – The Hamden Journal

NBCUniversal has ended its content deal with Hulu, re-routing Saturday Night Live and a number of other marquee titles to its own streaming service, Peacock.

The shift, which is set to take effect in September, is not a surprise and comes after weeks of speculation. While it was not formally announced, it was confirmed to The Hamden Journal by multiple people familiar with the decision.

NBCU was an original partner in Hulu when it launched in 2007 but current parent Comcast is unwinding its relationship to the service, which is now operated by its majority owner, Disney. Comcast retains a financial stake in Hulu through 2024, with a buyout not an easy maneuver to pull off given the rapid appreciation of streaming overall.

Starting this fall, shows including SNL, The Voice and American Auto will not be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. The full roster of programming shifting to Peacock has not yet been confirmed.

The move comes amid ever-heightening stakes in streaming. Peacock, which launched in mid-2020, has drawn 16 million premium subscribers thus far from both stand-alone customers and those who have it bundled in with their pay-TV or broadband packages. Executives said on the company’s most recent earnings call that they intend to boost spending and make bolder moves in order to get more subscriber traction. The initial focus of Peacock was on its free, ad-supported tier.

Hulu had 45.3 million subscribers at the start of January, Disney said.

Reps from Comcast, NBCU, Hulu and Disney did not respond to The Hamden Journal’s request for comment.

