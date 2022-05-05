NBCUniversal Creates Inaugural Massive Umbrella ‘FYC House’ Activation – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal



EXCLUSIVE: In case you had any doubt that Emmy season is back live and in person you can rest assured networks, studios, and streamers are pulling all the stops out and creating go-to destinations with all kinds of interactive opportunities for voters. It is a trend that’s growing. Yesterday we broke the news of Netflix’s FYCSEE plans and month long activation at Raleigh Studios. Amazon, Warner Bros. , Disney, and others are also diving in too with their own creative ways to get people out of the house. And now a new entrant in terms of taking over a space and inviting voters into it is coming on the scene for this kind of campaigning innovation.

NBCUniversal



For the first time NBCUniversal is jumping into the action and creating a single massive Emmy showcase for their umbrella of platforms from Peacock and NBC to Bravo, E!, and USA Network, each competitors in the awards space respectively, by taking over a large Hollywood venue beginning May 18 and continuing for a solid week through May 25.

“We are creating immersive IP experiences and leaning into our superpower behemoth umbrella of content across broadcast, cable, our studios and streaming. With more than 99 Emmy nominations last year across the company, NBCU FYC House will lean into the opportunity to drive awards buzz and fan engagement across our platforms. With the strength of our talent, shows and brands, we will collectively give Academy members a one stop shop for all of our eligible series,” NBCUniversal tells The Hamden Journal.

NBC



NBCU will be taking over the penthouse floor and rooftop of the exclusive members only club, Aster, to show off their collective and various Emmy eligible series from all their platforms. Invited guests, including TV Academy and guild members, will be treated to special events and themed immersive experiences, as well as have access to panels and screenings that are expected to include some of NBCU’s top-tier talent. Invitations went out yesterday for a panel on the NBC network limited series, The Thing About Pam that will feature in person participation by stars Renee Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, and Judy Greer. Today an invite was sent to join Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons for another special event. Ana Gasteyer will be among numerous cast members appearing for an American Auto panel and reception.

Activations include a New York skyline transporting voters into shows “where NYC is not only a place, but it’s also a character.” A sampling of New York’s famous street bites is promised while checking out activations from Girls5eva, Harlem, Late Night With Seth Meyers, Russian Doll, Saturday Night Live, The Amber Ruffin Show, The Equalizer, The Gilded Age, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Law & Order franchise, and more.

Top Chef

Bravo/Nicole Weingart



Each night during the week guests are encouraged to explore the space to get an intimate look at props, costumes and behind-the-scenes photography. They can partake in pre-panel happy hours at the “Grand Crew” wine bar, experience nightly DJ sessions, and grab a snack like “warm cookies” at the “Peacock Lounge”. There will be tablets at each table where guests can navigate Peacock’s platform to check out the latest Peacock Originals and offerings from all the various brands. There is also show-themed trivia designed to “pique community and conversation”. Throughout the week, NBCU talent is scheduled to stop by the lounge, as well as partake in photo opportunities. There will also be beverages from Hilltop, Issa Rae’s community coffee shop based in South LA.

A sample of other opportunities include “Take a photo or it didn’t happen” at the experiential photo booth where visitors stand in as the star of one of the many shows on display, taking selfies with Chucky, or grabbing a photo op with Gaslit, the Watergate series now running on Starz.

See a list of currently scheduled NBCU FYC House events with dates below:

Wednesday, May 18 – The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Thursday, May 19 – Girls5Eva (Peacock, Universal Television)

Friday, May 20 – Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Grand Crew (NBC, Universal Television)

Saturday, May 21- Angelyne (Peacock, UCP)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Auto (NBC, Universal Television)

Sunday, May 22 – Making It/Baking It (NBC, Peacock, Universal Television Alternative Studio)

Dr. Death (Peacock, UCP)

Monday, May 23 – Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Killing It (Peacock, Universal Television)

Tuesday, May 24 – Bel-Air (Peacock, Universal Television)