NBC’s ‘Today’ Wins Peabody’s Institutional Award – The Hamden Journal

NBC’s Today, the morning news show that launched more than 70 years ago, has received this year’s Peabody Institutional Award, the group said Wednesday.

The honor, voted on by the Peabody Board of Jurors, recognizes “institutions and organizations, as well as series and programs, for their enduring body of work and their iconic impact on both the media landscape and the public imagination.”

The NBC News program joins recent winners of the Institutional Award including Fresh Air with Terry Gross, Ava DuVernay’s Array, The Simpsons, 60 Minutes, Sesame Street, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Kartemquin Films, Frontline and ITVS.

Today, which premiered on January 14, 1952, currently features a lineup led by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly on the main telecast, with additional hours including Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and with Willie Geist on Sundays.

“For nearly three quarters of a century, Today has been a morning staple for millions of Americans and a consistent cultural touchstone for deeply moving human stories, groundbreaking news, and daily joy,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We’re thrilled to recognize the program not only for their decades of stellar reporting and storytelling, but also for their undeniable impact on culture and an informed public.”

This year’s Peabody nominees in the fields of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, and public service programming will roll out April 11 and April 13, with the Trailblazer Award and Career Achievement Award winners to be revealed April 20.

The 83rd annual Peabody Awards are June 11 in Los Angeles.