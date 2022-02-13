NBC Sports Backs Maria Taylor, Lorne Michaels Black Quarterback Docs – The Hamden Journal

Maria Taylor, one of today’s Super Bowl hosts, will be executive producer on a documentary series for NBC Sports on The History of the Black Quarterback. Longtime Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels and his media company, Broadway Video, will join her as coproducers.

The series will air on Peacock during the 2023 Super Bowl week. The History of the Black Quarterback will span eight one–hour episodes as it explores trailblazing Black quarterbacks who faced bigotry and prejudice as they progressed.

“This history and these stories are something I’ve wanted to do for some time, as they are reflective of our much larger national conversation,” said Taylor. “And almost as soon as I started at NBC, Broadway Video and I began discussing it with Pete. To see it being done on this level is thrilling.”

Taylor left the network the day after the 2021 NBA Finals, and two days later joined NBC Sports, making her on-air debut during coverage of the 2020 Summer Olympics. She is also an on-air contributor for other NBC telecasts, including the top-rated Sunday Night Football.

“The NBC Sports team is very much looking forward to telling the story of the difficult, too slow and ultimately courageous journey of the black quarterback throughout the course of NFL history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “It is an important story, one that needs to be told and one that can serve as an inspiration for all.”