NBC Retracts Report That Exposed New Details in Pelosi-Attack Investigation

NBC News reported significant new details in the investigation into last week’s attack on Paul Pelosi on Friday — and then promptly retracted the report as soon as those details began circulating online.

In a Today Show segment that aired Friday morning, NBC News anchor Miguel Almaguer reported that Pelosi reacted in an unusual way to the arrival of police officers after calling 911 because a deranged, underwear-clad man had broken into his house and was searching for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police,” Almaguer reported, citing “sources familiar with what unfolded in the Pelosi residence.”

It remains unclear whether Pelosi was injured or whether his mental state was impaired at the time he answered the door, NBC stipulated.

Court documents obtained by NBC reveal that when police asked the assailant, David DePape, what was happening, he “calmly greeted them” and said “everything’s good.” DePape and Pelosi then began wrestling for control of a hammer, which DePape eventually used to strike Pelosi in the head, fracturing his skull.

Hours after the segment aired live on NBC, it was deleted from the Today Show website and an editor’s note was appended to the page.

“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” the editor’s note reads.

The official Today Show Twitter account also deleted a tweet promoting the segment.

The retraction came after several prominent social-media users took notice of the strange new details NBC had reported. Several digital outlets, including the Daily Mail, had also aggregated NBC’s reporting and cast it in a conspiratorial light.

Almaguer also reported that the responding San Francisco police officers were unaware they had been called to the home of the speaker of the House.

Story continues

Pelosi returned home from the hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

More from National Review