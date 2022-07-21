NBC Orders Drama ‘Found’ From Nkechi Okoro Carroll Starring ‘Shameless’ Alum Shanola Hampton

NBC has ordered the drama “Found” to series, Variety has learned. In addition, the network is passing on its pilots “Blank Slate” and “Unbroken.”

“Found” hails from writer and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll with Shanola Hampton set for the lead role. The show is built around the fact that, in any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The show also stars Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, with Kelli Williams, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“Getting to put ‘Found’ on the air and share it with everyone is such an incredible dream come true,” said Okoro Carroll. “The situation with missing people in this country is truly an epidemic in and of itself. I was inspired to create ‘Found’ to not only entertain, but to help be part of the solution. I am so thankful to my producing partner Lindsay Dunn and my partners at WBTV, NBC, Universal and Berlanti Productions for all of their help and support. And I’m especially grateful to be reunited with Susan Rovner and Liza Katz, both of whom have been champions of my stories since early in my career.”

Okoro Carroll executive produces via Rock My Soul Productions along with Lindsay Dunn. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce via Berlanti Productions. Hampton produces in addition to starring. DeMane Davis directed and executive produce the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television produce. Both Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul are under overall deals at WBTV.

“We are so happy to be working with Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Carroll on this incredible project that is so close to their hearts,” said From Lisa Katz, president of entertainment scripted content for NBCUniversal. “‘Found’ is very compelling while also shining a light on an issue that is extremely relevant, and we know with this group at the helm these stories will be told authentically across all aspects of the production. Additionally, we have been determined to find a vehicle for Shanola and this project on NBC could not be a more perfect fit.”

“Found,” “Unbroken,” and “Blank Slate” were all holdovers from NBC’s pilot season slate. “Unbroken” was about rancher families in California, with Scott Bakula and Cress Williams among the lead cast. Shaun Cassidy wrote and executive produced the pilot. “Blank Slate” was a crime drama written by Dean Georgaris with co-creator John Fox and Matt Passmore in the lead role.

NBC had previously ordered a reboot of “Quantum Leap” and the comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” to series, with a few other pilots still in consideration.

