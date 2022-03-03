NBC News Plans Primetime William Barr Special – The Hamden Journal

As former Attorney General William Barr is poised to become the latest Trump administration insider with a tell-all book, NBC News has landed an exclusive interview with plans for a one-hour special on Sunday.

Barr told Lester Holt that, in a December, 2020 meeting, he said to Trump that his claims of election fraud were “bulls—.”

Barr said that he told Trump that “it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was. And he started asking me about different theories. And I had the answers. I was able to tell him, ‘This is wrong because of this.’”

Details of Barr’s book, One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of An Attorney General, were revealed in stories last week from outlets that obtained copies. The NBC interview is timed maximize publicity around the book, but this is not Barr’s first interview after he left the administration. He shared details with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl for his book, Betrayal, published last year, but he did not do a TV sit down. The NBC News special will air on Sunday at 9 PM ET, with excerpts on NBC Nightly News on Thursday. Barr’s comments come as the House’s January 6th Committee, which is investigating the attack on the Capitol, said in a court filing that it “has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” as he pushed claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and pressed Vice President Mike Pence to reject electors who would affirm Joe Biden’s election win. Responding to Barr, Trump told NBC News that Barr was “lazy” and a “coward.” The former president also responded to the January 6th Committee, saying that the “actual conspiracy to defraud the United States was the Democrats rigging the election.” As Barr has said about the Justice Department’s post-2020 investigation, he found no evidence indicating such a massive fraud, while Trump and his allies lost their challenges in court more than 60 times.