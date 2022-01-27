NBC Hands Pilot Order To Remake Of Dutch Drama ‘A’dam & Eva’ – The Hamden Journal

NBC is moving forward with its adaptation of Dutch drama series A’dam & Eva – two and a half years after putting the project in development.

The network has handed the project, which comes from The Village creator Mike Daniels and producers David Janollari and Rob Golenberg & Alon Aranya.

The adaptation – currently known as Untitled Mike Daniels Pilot – is produced by Universal Television in association with 6107 Productions, David Janollari Entertainment, Silver Lining Entertainment, Willy Waltz International.

The series chronicles the epic love and lives of two complete strangers whose multiple run-ins begin to defy coincidence and lead both to believe in fate. Unusually, it pairs a serialized, stand-up-and-cheer romantic comedy with the wildly diverse and often unexpected human stories of anyone who finds themselves six degrees from Adam and Eva.

The Dutch series ran between 2011 and 2016 and was widely considered one of the countries most critically acclaimed television dramas in years. A version of the adaptation had also previously been developed at Fox in 2017.

Daniels, who was a consulting producer on Bluff City Law and worked on series including The Brave and Sons of Anarchy, will write and exec produce. Janollari, whose recent credits include Bluff City Law and Midnight, Texas, exec produces alongside Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya as well as Robert Alberdingk Thijm and Norbert ter Hall, who wrote and directed the original series. Chris Markey is supervising producer.