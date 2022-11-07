NBC Developing ‘K-Town’ Soap From WBTV, Denise Hahn, Michael Notarile – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development K-Town, a primetime sudser from Denise Hahn and Michael Notarile through WBTV. The script was sold in a competitive situation with penalty.

K-Town follows the intertwined fates of three influential families that run LA’s Koreatown. But after a shocking money heist and murder, each family’s legacy—and the soul of Koreatown itself—is thrown into chaos. In the neon-lights style of Michael Mann, K-Town is a family drama about power, shifting alliances, and cultural identity.

Hahn is currently a co-executive producer on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady. Previously, she was a staff writer on Grey’s Anatomy and was writer and producer on Pure Genius, Rise and As We See It. She is represented by Writ Large and Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine.

Notarile is currently a producer on Fox’s crime drama The Cleaning Lady. His previous television credits include Fox’s The Resident and WWE’s SmackDown! vs. RAW. In film, his debut script was featured on the 2019 Black List. He is represented by UTA, Kaplan Perrone and Gregg Gellman at Yorn Levine.