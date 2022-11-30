NBC Developing ‘Eliza Starts A Rumor’ Drama Series – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is developing the drama series Eliza Starts a Rumor, based on the book of the same name by Jane L. Rosen from executive producers Wendy Straker Hauser, Dana Honor and Liz Astrof.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. The series will fall under Honor’s overall deal with Universal Television through her Defining Eve Productions banner. It will reunite Astrof, creator and showrunner of the Fox comedy Pivoting, with Honor, who served as an EP on the series.

Eliza Starts a Rumor will follow a group of women in small-town Hudson Valley who are affected by an anonymous rumor on a mommy blog about an affair. “What starts as an innocent attempt to stay relevant snowballs into a series of events that reveal secrets, fears and, ultimately, an unlikely friendship between four women at different ages and stages of parenthood,” the logline says.

Prior to launching Defining Eve, Honor was an executive producer for Kapital Entertainment, where she executive produced over 300 episodes of television and 24 pilots with 14 of those going to series. She also previously served as the SVP of Comedy Development at 20th Century Fox Television, developing series including Last Man on Earth, Fresh Off the Boat, and Modern Family.

Liz Astrof was most recently the creator and showrunner of Pivoting, which was canceled after one season on Fox earlier this year. Previously, she served as one of the key writer-producers 2 Broke Girls and was a co-executive producer on The Conners. Her other series credits include The King of Queens, Last Man Standing and Raising Hope.

Straker Hauser previously served as the showrunner and executive producer for Universal Television’s The Bold Type, which aired on Freeform. She’s also written for The Handmaid’s Tale, Beauty and the Beast and The Client List. Prior to her TV career, Straker Hauser was a lifestyle editor and columnist.

Straker Hauser is repped by Verve, Cartel and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler. Honor is repped by Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Astrof is repped by CAA.