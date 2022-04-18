NBA unveils the finalists for the Rookie of the Year award

On Sunday, the NBA unveiled the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award on TNT based on the voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes were announced as the three contenders for the award after strong individual performances this season.

Cunningham led the rookie class in scoring average after posting 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 64 games. He was second in assists and third in steals. Cunningham became the youngest player in team history to register a triple-double at 20 years, 57 days.

Mobley averaged 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games. He led all first-year players in rebounding, blocked shots and double-doubles (21). He was one of two players this season to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks on 50% shooting.

Barnes finished averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 74 games. He was third in scoring, third in rebounding and fourth in steals. He was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month from February to April.

The race for the annual award appears to be as competitive as it has been in quite some time. The three players each have a strong case to win, and there is no clear-cut choice to win. The final voting results figure to be very close and could go down as one of the tightest races in history.

The rookie class has dazzled throughout the season and could emerge as one of the best ever. The conversation for Rookie of the Year will escalate, but the spirited debate further highlights how impressive the group has been this season.

The winner will be announced on TNT during its coverage of the playoffs.

