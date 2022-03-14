NBA Twitter shows disgust towards Lakers after Phoenix blowout

The Los Angeles Lakers got beat up in every facet of the game by the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a 140-111 thrashing, and it was a total embarrassment for LeBron James and company.

After L.A. took a 6-2 lead, the Suns scored 14 unanswered points, and they became a supernova from there, scoring a ridiculous 48 points in the first quarter.

LeBron James was able to reach a singular and incredible milestone, but it feels empty, as winning world championships is the most important thing for his legacy at this point.

Throughout Twitter, the NBA community had nothing nice to say about the Lakers’ pitiful performance in Arizona.

