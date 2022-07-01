NBA Twitter roasts Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves after blockbuster trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Rudy Gobert has done plenty of blocking on the basketball court. If he sees the online reaction to his most recent move, he might want to start blocking on Twitter, too.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Gobert. A couple minutes later, Wojnarowski listed Minnesota’s trade package that would be going to the Utah Jazz, and that’s where social media started going ballistic.

Minnesota reportedly is sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and 2022 first-round pick Walker Kessler to Utah. And those are just the players involved in the deal.

The Jazz will also be adding four (FOUR!) first-round draft picks: 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. The first three are unprotected and the 2029 selection is top-five protected.

Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time All-NBA selection. Still, the French big man has been the subject of NBA Twitter slander for years.

Following the bombshell trade news, users once again started to roast Gobert and the Timberwolves:

An Anthony Edwards quote about his new teammate in Minnesota also made the rounds after the trade news broke:

Elsewhere on Twitter, people turned their attention to what’s next for the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and another star who hopes to be on the move:

After drawing in a bounty of first-round picks, don’t be surprised if Danny Ainge has more moves up his sleeve.