NBA Twitter roasts Lakers after blowout loss to Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers had an opportunity to stem the tide on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers, having lost three in a row, 10 of their last 13 and six in a row versus their crosstown rivals.

Instead, the Clippers beat the Purple and Gold into a black and blue pulp, 132-111.

Across Twitter, some clowned on the Lakers’ pitiful performance, while others felt pity and shame for them.

The team now has a 27-35 record on the season and is inching dangerously close to missing the play-in tournament.

Let’s start with one of the most famous Lakers fans in the world, who summed things up very nicely and succinctly.

1

1