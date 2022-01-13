After a tough loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors’ struggles continued for the second game of their road swing on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just as quickly as the game started, it was over. While the Warriors’ offense started cold, the Bucks took advantage. With Draymond Green ruled out for the Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton got going early, scoring a combined 22 points in the first quarter.

After taking a 16 point lead in the opening frame, the Bucks continued to pour it on in the second quarter. Before the halftime buzzer, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks jumped out to a whopping 39 point lead.

While the Warriors showed some fight in the second half, it wasn’t enough to claw back into the game in Milwaukee. Handing the Warriors their second consecutive loss, the Bucks cruised to a blowout victory, 118-99.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor with two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and rookie Jonathan Kuminga were the only other members to tally double-figures in scoring.

Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 29 minutes on Thursday.

After the Warriors dropped their fourth game in the last five contests, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

