NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors taking 3-0 lead in series vs. Nuggets after another win in Game 3

After a pair of lopsided victories in the first two games of the series, the Golden State Warriors traveled on the road to meet the Denver Nuggets in game three.

Unlike the opening two games of the series, game three flipped into a heavyweight battle. Whenever the Warriors looked like they were about to spring open the game with a big lead, the Nuggets would answer with a run of their own.

After the Warriors secured a 10-point advantage at halftime, Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and stingy defense brought the Nuggets back to take the lead before the start of the fourth quarter. After a quiet two games, Jokic bounced back with 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in game three.

However, it wasn’t enough to hold off the Warriors late.

While Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson fueled Golden State’s offense throughout the game with 80 combined points, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green stepped up to seal the contest.

With three minutes remaining, Wiggins drilled a corner 3-pointer to give the Warriors a one-point lead. Wiggins grabbed a key offensive rebound two possessions later, which led to an acrobatic layup for Poole, giving the Warriors a three-point lead down the stretch.

While the Nuggets tried to answer late, Green was able to come up with a clutch steal against Jokic to help clinch the contest, 118-113.

After the Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the series, the NBA Twitter community chimed in on social media with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

1

1