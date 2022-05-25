NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ near comeback in Game 4 loss vs. Mavericks

Despite a furious fourth-quarter run by the Golden State Warriors’ bench, the Dallas Mavericks survived to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Finals with a 119-109 win in Game 4 on Tuesday evening.

The Mavericks built a 29-point lead heading into the fourth quarter behind a barrage of 3-pointers in Game 4. The Mavs shot 46.5% from deep, hitting 20 triples against the Warriors. Eight members of the Mavs hit a 3-pointer in Game 4, with Reggie Bullock leading the way with six triples on 10 attempts from deep on Tuesday night in Dallas.

Down 29 points, Steve Kerr cleared his bench to start the final quarter. However, a lineup featuring Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Nemanja Bjelica stormed back into the game in the fourth quarter, cutting the Mavericks’ advantage to only eight points.

However, Luka Doncic took over down the stretch, killing the Warriors’ chances of an improbable comeback. Doncic tallied a near triple-double with a game-high 30 points on 10-of-26 shooting from the floor with 14 boards, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.

The series will now shift back to the Bay Area on Thursday for Game 5 with the Warriors holding a 3-1 lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

After Golden State’s near comeback came to a halt in Dallas, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

