To start 2022, the Golden State Warriors traveled to the mountains to meet the streaking Utah Jazz in a potential Western Conference playoff preview.

With Warriors holding the top spot in the Western Conference standings and the Jazz sitting right behind them at No. 3, Saturday’s game on New Year’s day lived up to the hype.

In the first half, the Warriors landed the opening punch, jumping to a 14 point lead in the first half. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors, scoring 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor with three triples.

However, the Jazz had an answer in the third quarter. Utah caught fire, outscoring the Warriors 41-22 in the third quarter to get right back into the game.

In the final frame, the Jazz and Warriors traded haymakers. Yet, it was Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala and the Warriors to landed the knockout blow. With 90 seconds left in the game, Curry and Iguodala both buried clutch 3-pointers to give Golden State a seven-point lead with 40 seconds left.

Late free throws from Curry helped the Warriors secure their first victory in 2022 and snap the Jazz’s six-game winning streak.

After the Warriors improved to a league-best 28-7 with a win in Utah, NBA Twitter flooded social media with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Curry, Iguodala and the Warriors on Saturday evening.

