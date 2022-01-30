With Kevin Durant and James Harden ruled out for the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday’s primetime contest against the Golden State Warriors looked to be heading towards a blowout.

After the Warriors jumped out to a 19-point advantage, the Nets fought back into the game with gritty performances from Kyrie Irving and Patty Mills.

Heading into the final frame, the Warriors gripped to a two-point advantage. Down the stretch, Brooklyn and Golden State exchanged haymakers. After each team traded shots in the fourth quarter, the Warriors needed a final bucket to close out the Nets at Chase Center. Klay Thompson answered the bell.

With 12.5 seconds left on the clock, Thompson drilled a deep 3-pointer to give the Warriors a four-point lead. Although Irving responded with a familiar clutch jumper from beyond the arc to cut the lead to one, the Warriors were able to hold on against the Nets, 110-106.

Thompson finished the game with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field with six boards and two assists in 27 minutes.

After a slow start, Steph Curry ended the game with 19 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field with eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes. Curry notched 14 of his points in the fourth quarter alone.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors in scoring with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor with eight rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 37 minutes.

Despite Brooklyn dropping the contest, Irving scored a season-high 32 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field against Golden State.

After the Warriors secured the victory over the Nets, the NBA community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Saturday night.

