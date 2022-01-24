NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding off Jazz late with tough defensive effort

For the third consecutive game, the Golden State Warriors’ contest came down to the wire at San Francisco’s Chase Center. On Sunday, it was the Utah Jazz trading buckets with the Warriors down to the final buzzer.

However, instead of leaning on clutch jumpers from Steph Curry, it was Golden State’s defense that shined on Sunday night against the Jazz. With four minutes remaining, Utah’s Joe Inglis tied the game at 89 points. The Jazz went on to score only three more points for the remainder of the contest.

While Golden State’s offense went cold to close the game, the Jazz couldn’t capitalize. With the Warriors clinging to a two-point advantage, Bojan Bogdanovic heaved a 3-pointer that rimmed out with just 1.8 seconds remaining. Although Utah was able to corral the offensive board, Royce O’Neal missed the tip-in, sealing the game for the Warriors, 94-92.

The Warriors needed just 11 points in the fourth quarter to hold off the Jazz for the victory.

Coming off his first-career game-winner, Curry struggled, scoring just 13 points on 5-of-20 from the field. The two-time Most Valuable Player was especially off from beyond the arc, shooting 1-of-13 from deep against the Jazz.

While Curry went cold, Jordan Poole chipped in a team-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. Damion Lee added 12 points off the bench with four 3-pointers.

After the Warriors escaped with a two-point victory over the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

