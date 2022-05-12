NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors falling behind by 55 in loss to Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to advance to the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, but they instead suffered one of the worst losses of the season against a Grizzlies team missing its superstar.

With Ja Morant cheering from the sidelines, the Grizzlies pummeled the Warriors in a win-or-stay-home situation, and led by as many as 55 points at one point en route to a 134-95 blowout win.

The Warriors, who were without head coach Steve Kerr for the second consecutive game, were held to 95 points, and zero Warriors players scored 20 points.

Here’s what NBA Twitter was saying about Game 5’s surprising result:

