NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors dropping rough loss to Timberwolves to end road trip on Sunday

To end their road swing, the Golden State Warriors had to push past the Minnesota Timberwolves without a pair of All-Stars on Sunday.

With Steph Curry (hand) and Draymond Green (calf) ruled out against the Timberwolves, the Warriors needed to count Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to keep up with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors were able to hang in the game behind the effort of Poole and rookie Jonathan Kuminga. However, an explosive second-half run from the Timberwolves opened the game up for the home team.

In the second half, the Timberwolves outscored the Warriors 63-49 to coast to a 119-99 victory. While Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 26 points and 11 rebounds, the Warriors had trouble containing Minnesota’s second unit. Malik Beasley and Jaylen Norwell combined for 33 points off the bench against the Warriors.

Poole led the Warriors with 20 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field with four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes. Kuminga added 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field with seven boards and an assist in 33 minutes off the bench.

After the Warriors finished their road trip with a 1-3 record, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday night.

The post originally appeared on Warriors Wire. Follow Warriors Wire on Facebook and Twitter.

1

1