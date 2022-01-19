NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors blowout win over Pistons to open homestand

After a rough end to a four-game road swing, the Golden State Warriors returned to San Francisco’s Chase Center to open a much-needed homestand with a contest against the Detroit Pistons.

Back at home, the Splash Brothers went right to work. In the first half, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 31 points with seven triples. Andrew Wiggins added 13 first-half points to give Golden State a 28 point lead heading into halftime.

With a heavy lead to open the second half, the Warriors cruised to a 102-86 victory over the struggling Pistons. Thompson led the way for Golden State, scoring a game-high 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

With a chance to enter the starting lineup, rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied a double-double with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor with 10 rebounds in 24 minutes.

Behind a tight defensive performance, the Warriors held 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with five turnovers in 28 minutes.

After the Warriors improved to 32-12, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

