NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ blowout win over Grizzlies in Game 3

With six players scoring in double-figures, the Golden State Warriors surged to a blowout 142-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Steph Curry quietly led the Warriors with 30 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor with six assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes. Jordan Poole added 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the floor with four boards and two assists in 31 minutes off the bench.

Coming off back-to-back quiet shooting nights to start the series, Klay Thompson bounced back with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds and four assists.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter all tallied 13 or more points in Game 3 against the Grizzlies.

While the Warriors exploded on offense, Ja Morant tried to answer on his own. The Grizzlies All-Star guard notched a game-high 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting from the field with seven assists and three rebounds in 36 minutes. Morant left the contest in the fourth quarter after appearing to suffer a leg injury.

After the Warriors grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series behind a fiery blowout win, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Twitter on Saturday night.

