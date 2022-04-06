NBA Twitter reacts to the end of Lakers’ play-in tournament hopes

Finally, what many Los Angeles Lakers fans have feared for a while is official: The team has been officially eliminated from contending for a spot in the play-in tournament.

It happened on Tuesday when the Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns, 121-110, paired with a San Antonio Spurs win over the Denver Nuggets.

Instead of contending for the NBA championship, as many expected, L.A. is going out with barely a whimper.

While Lakers fans are feeling disappointed, depressed and perhaps angry at all that has transpired over the past several months, Laker haters are rejoicing and celebrating.

The NBA community on Twitter had some choice words for the Purple and Gold on Tuesday night.

