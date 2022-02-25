NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics blowing out the short-handed Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been at their most vulnerable this season at home in the Barclays Center, and a short-handed Brooklyn squad stood little chance against the surging Boston Celtics, who have emerged as a serious contender as we inch toward the playoffs.

With Kyrie Irving ineligible and Kevin Durant still out, the Nets were also missing Ben Simmons, whose timeline for a return is unclear, and new arrival Goran Dragic.

Seth Curry led the Nets with 22 points, but he was the only Net to score 20 or more. Cam Thomas had an off shooting night and was held to just 10 points off the bench, and Patty Mills failed to hit a single shot from the floor, finishing 0-for-9 on the night with one point.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying about Thursday’s loss.

