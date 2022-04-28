NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry, Gary Payton II leading Warriors’ comeback

Twitter reacts to GP2, Steph leading Dubs’ Game 5 comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was close, but the Warriors came back and closed out their opening-round NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night winning 102-98, and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals.

The hard-fought game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, and Chase Center was rocking as spectators watched every shot with bated breath. In the end, the Warriors pulled off the 4-1 series victory.

Steph Curry started the game along with the rest of the Death Lineup for the first time this series, but it was Gary Payton II who all but guaranteed the win with a late 3-point shot that gave Golden State a lead Denver wasn’t able to overcome. Then, he added insult to injury when he hit another dagger with a minute left in the game.

Curry’s 11 points in the game’s final 12 minutes contributed to a 32-20 run by Golden State to complete the fourth-quarter comeback.

Between GP2’s clutch shots and Curry’s game-high 30-point performance, NBA Twitter had a field day watching the Dubs advance over Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets after a nail-biting conclusion.

Despite the intense playoff atmosphere, the Warriors and Nuggets had nothing but respect for each other after the game.

After going down three games to none, the Nuggets proved to be a worthy opponent for Golden State in the final two matchups of the series.

With all eyes on GP2, Curry and the rest of the Warriors, they’ll look to continue their playoff success against either the Memphis Grizzlies or Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals.