NBA Twitter reacts to Spurs stunning Warriors on wild putback

The Golden State Warriors entered Sunday night’s game against the Spurs facing a new reality without Stephen Curry in the lineup for an extended period, and Golden State let a win at home slip away in the final seconds in bizarre fashion.

In a game where Draymond Green was controversially ejected in the third quarter, Andrew Wiggins had a chance to give the Warriors some late insurance at the free-throw line — but his struggles from the stripe continued.

After Jonathan Kuminga made an acrobatic save to help the Warriors secure an offensive rebound, Wiggins was fouled and sent to the line with the game tied 107-107 with three seconds remaining. Wiggins – who is shooting a career-low 63 percent from the free-throw line this season, made the first but missed the second, and Kevon Looney was called for what Steve Kerr called a “bizarre” foul fighting for the rebound.

Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl made the first, and after missing the second, Keldon Johnson was able to grab the offensive rebound and flip in the game-winner.

Here’s what fans and analysts were saying after Sunday’s crazy ending:

Jordan Poole ties the game with a driving layup

Jonathan Kuminga keeps possession for the Warriors and Andrew Wiggins heads to the line

Wiggins misses the second free throw and Jakob Poeltl draws a foul

Poeltl ties the game, misses the second free throw and the Spurs make a putback shot to win

