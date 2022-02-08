NBA Twitter reacts to Splash Bros closing out Thunder to extend Warriors’ winning streak

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Golden State Warriors were able to surge to a 10-point lead before halftime against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, despite only having 17 wins on the season, the Thunder battled the Warriors down to the wire.

When the Thunder rallied to cut the Warriors’ lead to only five points in the fourth quarter, the Splash Brothers answered the bell. With 2:24 remaining in the contest, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for three 3-pointers to close out the Thunder, 110-98.

Thompson tallied a game-high 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor with three 3-pointers, two rebounds, two assists and two steals to help seal Golden State’s ninth consecutive win.

Curry tallied a near triple-double with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field with four triples, 10 assists, nine rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes against the Thunder.

While the Splash Brothers combined for 39 points, Jonathan Kuminga continued his stretch of impressive games with 16 points on 6-of-11 from the floor in 23 minutes off the bench.

After the Warriors stretched their winning streak to nine games, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Monday night.

