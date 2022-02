Every opposing team knows that Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker can score points in bunches. Booker scored 35 points, Bridges added a season-high 27 and the league-leading Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.