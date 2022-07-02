NBA Twitter reacts to Celtics acquiring Malcolm Brogdon from Pacers

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NBA world explodes with reactions to C’s acquiring Brogdon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens set the NBA world on fire with Friday’s reported trade for Malcolm Brogdon.

The Boston Celtics acquired the point guard from the Indiana Pacers and parted ways with Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan. They also sent their 2023 first-round pick to Indiana in the deal.

Perhaps there will be another shoe to drop, but the early response to the Celtics’ trade has been overwhelmingly positive. NBA Twitter immediately reacted with praise for Stevens and the C’s, who now have a loaded backcourt with Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. They also reportedly added forward Danilo Gallinari on a two-year deal shortly before the Brogdon trade was reported.

Here were some of the best reactions to the Celtics acquiring Brogdon from Indiana:

Brogdon averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 36 games last season.