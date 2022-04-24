NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons’ colorful outfit for Celtics-Nets Game 3

NBA Twitter had a field day with Ben Simmons’ wild Game 3 outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We haven’t seen Ben Simmons on an NBA court in 10 months. But the Brooklyn Nets star was the opposite of invisible Saturday night at the Barclays Center.

Simmons, who reportedly plans to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round series with the Boston Celtics, apparently wanted to make the most of his last night in street clothes during Saturday’s Game 3.

Purple, blue and bright orange aren’t exactly Nets colors, so Simmons’ outfit stuck out like a sore thumb on Brooklyn’s bench,

Simmons is a stylish fellow who has rocked some colorful outfits on the Nets’ bench of late. But NBA Twitter couldn’t resist giving the 6-foot-11 guard a hard time for his sartorial selection Saturday.

The Nets are hoping Simmons can contribute more than just colorful outfits to this series. Brooklyn entered Saturday’s game in a 2-0 series hole, and Simmons would provide a much-needed defensive boost in addition to excellent playmaking if he can find a rhythm with his new teammates.

