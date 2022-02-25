NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s historic performance vs. Kings

The Hamden Journal

NBA Twitter reacts to another clutch performance from DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan did it again.

In the first game back from the All-Star break, DeRozan continued his historic streak as he led the Chicago Bulls over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, 112-108, by hitting a go-ahead and-one jumper with 15 seconds remaining.

Deebo finished with 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor and hitting 2-of-3 attempts from downtown. DeRozan scored 35+ points in his eighth-consecutive game, two games shy of Michael Jordan’s franchise record.

DeRozan continues to play the best basketball of his career in year-13 and in his first season as a Chicago Bull, making him a serious MVP candidate.

Check out how NBA Twitter reacted to another clutch performance from DeMar DeRozan below.

