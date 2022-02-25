NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan’s historic performance vs. Kings

DeMar DeRozan did it again.

In the first game back from the All-Star break, DeRozan continued his historic streak as he led the Chicago Bulls over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, 112-108, by hitting a go-ahead and-one jumper with 15 seconds remaining.

Deebo finished with 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor and hitting 2-of-3 attempts from downtown. DeRozan scored 35+ points in his eighth-consecutive game, two games shy of Michael Jordan’s franchise record.

DeRozan continues to play the best basketball of his career in year-13 and in his first season as a Chicago Bull, making him a serious MVP candidate.

Check out how NBA Twitter reacted to another clutch performance from DeMar DeRozan below.

