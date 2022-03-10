NBA Twitter reacts as Eric Gordon puts LeBron James on skates

The young Houston Rockets scored 68 first-half points in an explosive first half on Wednesday versus the Los Angeles Lakers, but the most memorable bucket came courtesy of the team’s elder statesman.

In a transition sequence, Eric Gordon faked a drive and pass, and it led to Lakers forward LeBron James — yes, the future Hall of Famer and one of the most talented defenders in NBA history — spinning in a 360-degree circle. Gordon then buried a 3-pointer in front of the flailing legend.

The crowd at Houston’s Toyota Center erupted and stayed buzzing for several minutes after the sequence. The same could be said, of course, from the immediate reaction across the league on NBA Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of the best responses. Gordon and the Rockets (16-49) entered the second half with a 68-63 lead over James and the Lakers (28-36) in what might become their second win in three games.

