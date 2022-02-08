NBA trade deadline 2022: Latest deals, news, rumors

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, a lot of focus has been on whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers will deal disgruntled star Ben Simmons. The two sides have been at a stalemate since the offseason after Simmons requested a trade.

With that looming, other teams are already making moves for the stretch run of the 2021-22 season.

The Indiana Pacers are trading two-time All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings for a package that will include second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sacramento also reportedly sent sharpshooter Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson’s expiring contract to Indiana, while the Kings return Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a 2027 second-round pick from the Pacers.

Indiana reportedly sent center Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento ahead of the NBA trade deadline. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Trail Blazers reportedly send CJ McCollum to Pelicans

The Portland Trail Blazers’ fire sale is in full swing. They are reportedly finalizing a deal to trade guard CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, seven players are involved with the deal. In addition to McCollum, the Blazers are sending Larry Nance and Tony Snell to the Pelicans. The Pelicans are sending Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada to the Blazers, along with a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t wait until the deadline to make a move to bolster their surprising run.

On Sunday, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers, Cleveland acquired guard Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick. The Pacers received Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, a 2022 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

Rubio suffered a torn ACL in December and will miss the rest of the season. Rubio will be a free agent this offseason and could choose to re-sign with the Cavaliers or another team.

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t wait until the NBA trade deadline to make a move, adding guard Caris LeVert to their surprising run. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Clippers add to supporting cast with Kawhi Leonard’s status this season in doubt

The Los Angeles Clippers are still without their two biggest stars — Kawhi Leonard (ACL) and Paul George (UCL) — but bolstered their bench by acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Trail Blazers received Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

Powell and Covington each played 24 minutes in the Clippers’ loss Sunday. Powell was the team’s leading scorer with 28 points, while Covington added 13.

