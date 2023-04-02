NBA suspends Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo for head-butting Celtics’ Blake Griffin

The NBA on Saturday suspended Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo for head-butting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin on Thursday.

The incident took place with 1:25 remaining in Boston’s 140-99 win when Griffin challenged Antetokounmpo’s layup attempt. Antetokounmpo responded by head-butting Griffin, and a scuffle involving multiple players broke out under the basket. Tensions were at high the end of a blowout game between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Officials issued Antetokounmpo a flagrant 2 foul, which comes with an automatic ejection. Griffin was issued a flagrant 1 for his physical defense on the play. Antetokounmpo will serve his one-game suspension on April 2 when the Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA did not further discipline Griffin.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo will serve a one-game suspension against the 76ers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Antetokounmpo’s ban is unlikely to have an impact on the basketball front as the Bucks look to maintain control of home-court advantage in the postseason. The Bucks hold a 1.5-game lead over the Celtics and a four-game edge over the 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference, which will likely come with home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Denver Nuggets are three games behind with the best record in the West with five games left in the regular season.

Antetokounmpo is not a regular part of the Bucks rotation. He’s averaged 0.8 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per game while playing in 33 of Milwaukee’s 77 games this season.